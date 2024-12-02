New Haven

Woman arrested in connection to grad student fatally struck in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBC Connecticut

A woman has been arrested in connection to a graduate student that was fatally struck in New Haven last year.

Officers responded to Whalley Avenue and Amity Road on October 18, 2023, around 11 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, 23-year-old Priyanshu Agwal, of West Haven, was riding a scooter at the time and was killed in the crash.

The University of New Haven said Agwal was a student in their graduate degree program. He was taking his final classes in business analytics to complete his degree.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

After an investigation, authorities said an arrest warrant was secured for Jill Augelli. She was arrested on November 18, 2024.

She is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and her bond was set at $250,000.

Police are expected to give an update about the arrest on Monday.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us