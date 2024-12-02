Woman arrested in connection to grad student fatally struck in New Haven

A woman has been arrested in connection to a graduate student that was fatally struck in New Haven last year.

Officers responded to Whalley Avenue and Amity Road on October 18, 2023, around 11 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, 23-year-old Priyanshu Agwal, of West Haven, was riding a scooter at the time and was killed in the crash.

The University of New Haven said Agwal was a student in their graduate degree program. He was taking his final classes in business analytics to complete his degree.

After an investigation, authorities said an arrest warrant was secured for Jill Augelli. She was arrested on November 18, 2024.

She is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and her bond was set at $250,000.

Police are expected to give an update about the arrest on Monday.