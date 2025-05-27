Wallingford

Woman arrested in connection to road rage incident in Wallingford

Wallingford Police
A woman has been arrested in connection to a road rage incident in Wallingford over the weekend.

Police received a call from someone on Sunday around 7:45 a.m. saying someone else was following their vehicle after an argument at a gas station. The person was reportedly waving a gun during the incident.

The caller said a woman driving a gold BMW followed her out of the gas station and was attempting to pull next to her vehicle while showing a black gun.

When officers responded to the gas station on South Colony Road, everyone had left the scene. Investigators determined an address the BMW was linked to.

As officers went to the address, police said they found a 23-year-old woman in the parking lot. She told police she was the person they were looking for and she was detained. During the investigation, police said she showed a Crossman SNR .357 Snub Nose Pellet / BB CO2 powered revolver.

The BMW reportedly involved in the road rage incident was later found behind the apartment building.

The 23-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including criminal possession of a firearm, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, breach of peace, operating a motor vehicle with intent to harass and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. She was released on a $5,000 bond after being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Local

The woman is expected to appear in court on June 12.

