Woman Arrested in Mansfield in Connection With Florida Death of 12-Year-Old Child

State police arrested a woman in Mansfield Friday morning in connection with the death of her 12-year-old step-child in Florida.

Samarial Dubose, 30, of Palm Bay, Florida, was taken into custody around 6 a.m., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Palm Bay police contacted Connecticut State Police last Saturday and asked them to do a well-being check on Dubose and her three children at a home on River Road in Mansfield.

Days earlier, her step-child had been found dead inside their Florida home, and Dubose's boyfriend, and the father of their three children, Jason Godleski, was arrested as a person of interest in the child's death.

Dubose told state police Godleski had driven her and their three children to Connecticut and he returned to Florida.

After several days, it was determined Dubose was involved in the child's death, according to state police.

Florida police secured an arrest warrant for Dubose charging her with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death.

Connecticut State Police then got an extradition warrant for Dubose and took her into custody.

She was held on $500,000 bond and was expected to appear in court Friday.