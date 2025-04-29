Woman arrested for manslaughter in death of New Haven man: police

A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a man in New Haven last December, police said.

Russell McKenzie, 57, of New Haven, was found dead in his home on Walnut Street around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2024.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police initially said that they were investigating the case as a suspicious death, but an autopsy revealed that McKenzie had a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said 36-year-old Eileen Marrero, of New Haven, was arrested on Friday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She faces charges including manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police said she's being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).