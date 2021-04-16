Woman Arrested on Murder Charges After Bloomfield Shooting

A woman from Bloomfield was arrested and is facing charges after a deadly shooting last week.

Police responded to Filley Street just after 10:30 p.m. on April 9 for a report of a party shot.

Officers said they entered the home and found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead at the emergency room, said investigators. Police have not yet released his identity.

Detectives said the preliminary information indicates that the man and the woman were involved in a domestic dispute that escalated to an altercation culminating with the female shooting a handgun.

Police took 37-year-old Marvyann Duncan into custody following the incident. She is facing murder charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officials said Duncan was arraigned on Friday and booking procedures took place at the hospital, as she has yet to be released.

The Bloomfield Police Department Detective Unit is actively working with the Connecticut State’s Attorney on this investigation.