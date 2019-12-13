Woman Arrested on Plane at Bradley Airport

State police arrested a West Hartford woman who is accused of pushing a Spirit Airlines employee at Bradley Airport and grabbing an attendant.

Troopers assigned to the airport were called around 4 p.m. Thursday and told a person on a Spirit Airlines plane that was heading to Ft. Myers, Florida had pushed a Spirit employee, police said.

The shift supervisor said a passenger, identified as 59-year-old Sandra Cohen, of West Hartford, was cursing, irate and grabbed an attendant and she was told that her right to fly was revoked, according to police.

Cohen was on the plane and police said she was confrontational and wouldn’t get off the aircraft.

She was then handcuffed and taken off the plane.

Cohen was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering/resisting arrest and simple trespass.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 27.