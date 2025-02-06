Woman arrested on over a dozen animal cruelty charges in Woodstock

A woman has been arrested on over a dozen animal cruelty charges after a months-long investigation in Woodstock.

State police said a woman in her 50s is accused of mistreating animals in her care, including horses, cats, dogs and geese. Authorities received a complaint in May and they first responded to the home on July 26, 2024.

An arrest warrant states that animal control officers saw a build up of feces and urine inside the woman's home.

The owner had two horses that were underweight and several cats that were skinny and infested with fleas. Animal control officers said the property had overgrown grass and trash scattered all over, according to the warrant.

The officer also heard several dogs inside the home, and they didn't see any food or water put out for the horses. When authorities returned in August, the woman didn't let animal control inside.

Authorities received a second complaint on Aug. 30 and returned to the home. Animal control observed a rusted water container and hay that turned color, the warrant reads.

The woman refused to surrender the animals, saying she would schedule vet appointments and purchase more hay for the horses, but never did, according to police.

"The inside of the home was not live able with feces all over the inside of the home," the warrant reads.

The woman was arrested on 13 counts of cruelty to animals. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19.