Woman arrested for punching dog 36 times in West Haven: police

By Angela Fortuna

A woman has been arrested after allegedly punching a dog 36 times in West Haven on Friday.

The police department said animal control officers responded to a business in town to investigate an animal cruelty incident.

Authorities said surveillance video shows 28-year-old Sherin Monachan, of Merrick, New York, punching her dog approximately 36 times in various parts of its body including the head, face and stomach.

The incident happened between 9:40 and 9:50 a.m. while parked in front of a business, according to police.

Monachan was later taken into custody and she faces animal cruelty charges.

Animal control officers have taken the dog and are holding them in a safe location. The investigation remains ongoing.

