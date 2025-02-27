Westbrook

Woman arrested for stealing jewelry while dog-sitting in Westbrook: police

By Angela Fortuna

A Connecticut woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from people she was dog-sitting for in Westbrook.

State police said the dog-sitter is accused of stealing jewelry from multiple homes while taking care of their dogs.

An arrest warrant says the woman stole more than $31,000 worth of jewelry from one home, including a Rolex watch, valuable rings and pendants.

Police said she allegedly stole at least $1,000 worth of rings from another home. She later pawned all of the jewelry, the warrant reads.

The woman had two warrants out for her arrest and was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She faces larceny charges and was held on a $45,000 bond. She appeared in court on Thursday.

