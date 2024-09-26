Southington

Woman attacked by coyote while hiking in Southington

Web_Matt_11am_22785467_1200x675_891150403766.jpg
NBC10

A woman was attacked and bitten by a coyote while hiking in Southington Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The woman was alone on the Metacomet Trail when she says the coyote attacked her.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

DEEP said coyotes rarely show aggression towards humans, making this incident a highly unusual occurrence.

If anyone sees a coyote displaying unusual or aggressive behavior along the Metacomet Trail, they are urged to call DEEP's emergency dispatch line at (860) 424-3333.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Southington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us