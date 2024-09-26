Woman attacked by coyote while hiking in Southington

A woman was attacked and bitten by a coyote while hiking in Southington Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The woman was alone on the Metacomet Trail when she says the coyote attacked her.

DEEP said coyotes rarely show aggression towards humans, making this incident a highly unusual occurrence.

If anyone sees a coyote displaying unusual or aggressive behavior along the Metacomet Trail, they are urged to call DEEP's emergency dispatch line at (860) 424-3333.