Milford

Woman Broke Plexiglass at Milford Gas Station After Being Denied Use of Bathroom Due to COVID-19: Police

Milford police car
NBC Connecticut

Milford police have arrested a woman who is accused of breaking a plexiglass sheet protecting a gas station employee after being told she could not use the bathroom due to COVID-19 concerns last week.

Officers were called to the Milford Gulf Gas Station on Boston Post Road on Wednesday after getting a report of breach of peace.

Investigators said 43-year-old Dena Roeglin, of South Carolina, is accused of hitting and breaking the plexiglass sheet protecting the gas station employee during an argument.

Local

Norwalk 1 hour ago

Man Accused of Firing Gun Into the Air in Norwalk

#FitForTheFrontLine 2 hours ago

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

Police said the argument happened after Roeglin was told that customers could not use the bathroom inside the gas station due to coronavirus concerns.

Roeglin was charged with breach of peace and was released on a promise to appear. She is due in court on June 30.

This article tagged under:

MilfordMilford Police
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us