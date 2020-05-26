Woman Broke Plexiglass at Milford Gas Station After Being Denied Use of Bathroom Due to COVID-19: Police

Milford police have arrested a woman who is accused of breaking a plexiglass sheet protecting a gas station employee after being told she could not use the bathroom due to COVID-19 concerns last week.

Officers were called to the Milford Gulf Gas Station on Boston Post Road on Wednesday after getting a report of breach of peace.

Investigators said 43-year-old Dena Roeglin, of South Carolina, is accused of hitting and breaking the plexiglass sheet protecting the gas station employee during an argument.

Police said the argument happened after Roeglin was told that customers could not use the bathroom inside the gas station due to coronavirus concerns.

Roeglin was charged with breach of peace and was released on a promise to appear. She is due in court on June 30.