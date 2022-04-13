Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Hartford

Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Yale Street around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of a carjacking at gunpoint.

Investigators said a woman reported that she had just pulled into her driveway and was sitting in her parked 2019 Toyota Camry when she was approached by three men.

According to police, the woman said one of the men pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the vehicle. The woman complied and all three men entered her vehicle then fled the scene.

The man who had the gun was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a face mask and yellow sneakers, police said. The other two men were wearing a face mask and all black clothing, they added.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.