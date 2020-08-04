Woman Accused of Financially Helping Double Homicide Suspect in Bloomfield

A woman has been arrested after police say she was financially helping a suspect connected to a double homicide in the town of Bloomfield.

According to officials, an investigation discovered that the double homicide suspect, Russell Smith, has been receiving ongoing financial assistance from an associate, identified as 48-year-old Shakela Holley.

In February, officers arrived at Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant where they found two people had been shot, one had been shot in the chest and the other was shot in the head.

Both were transported to Saint Francis Hospital and were pronounced dead at the emergency room.



As police identified the suspect who they say shot and killed two brothers outside a Bloomfield restaurant, the mother of the victims spoke about the grief of losing two sons.

Holley was arrested and charged with four counts of Hindering Prosecution Second Degree, said Bloomfield Police Captain Stephen Hajdasz.

Holley is being held in-lieu of $500,000 bond set by the court.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous; individuals should not attempt to arrest Smith themselves.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a cash award of up to $5,000 dollars for information leading to the direct arrest of Smith.

Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).