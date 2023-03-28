Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Milford

New Milford police have charged a woman after a fatal hit-and-run in October.

John Capodanno, 63, was struck while trying to cross Route 7 from Taco Bell to Stop & Shop just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and the driver who hit him left the scene, according to police. Capodanno died at the scene.

Police said they followed a trail of fluids, which led them to a condominium complex, where they found a heavily damaged Chevrolet Traverse.

They arrested a 41-year-old New Milford woman who has been charged with evading responsibility.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.