New Milford

Woman Charged After Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Milford

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

New Milford police have charged a woman after a fatal hit-and-run in October.

John Capodanno, 63, was struck while trying to cross Route 7 from Taco Bell to Stop & Shop just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and the driver who hit him left the scene, according to police. Capodanno died at the scene.

Police said they followed a trail of fluids, which led them to a condominium complex, where they found  a heavily damaged Chevrolet Traverse.

They arrested a 41-year-old New Milford woman who has been charged with evading responsibility.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us