West Hartford

Woman charged months after deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Months after a hit-and-run killed a pedestrian in West Hartford, police have arrested a woman in connection to her death.

Emergency crews responded to Oakwood Avenue and St. James Street on Nov. 9, 2024, for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Investigators said a northbound vehicle hit an elderly pedestrian that was crossing Oakwood Avenue near the uncontrolled crosswalk.

After the impact with the first vehicle, police said the pedestrian was believed to have been hit by a second vehicle traveling southbound on Oakwood Avenue.

The first vehicle remained at the scene and the driver cooperated with the investigation while the second vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

The pedestrian, later identified as 87-year-old Patricia Brulotte, of West Hartford, was transported to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

Police conducted a lengthy investigation and identified the driver of the second vehicle as an 83-year-old woman from West Hartford. She was arrested by warrant on Tuesday.

The woman is facing charges including evading responsibility resulting in death and failure to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable user on a public way. Her warrant carried a $400,000 bond and a stipulation that she not driver a motor vehicle.

She posted the bond and is due in court on April 25.

