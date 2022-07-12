Woman Charged With Cruelty to Person, Animals After Investigation in Plymouth

Plymouth police have charged a Terryville woman with cruelty to a person and animals after an investigation that started in May.

Police responded to a home on Harwinton Avenue just after noon on May 28 to check on the well-being of someone who might have needed assistance and said several animals were removed from "squalid conditions" and the home was condemned.

Police said Tuesday that Sally Witick was charged with cruelty to persons and that the charges stem from allegations of neglect of an adult son who has autism being exposed to the conditions. She was also charged with cruelty to animals.

Police described the conditions as "squalid."

Police said officers who responded saw several cats outside the home and several young kittens in the foyer. As officers stepped inside to search for the person who might have needed assistance, officials said they saw more cats inside and found floors and carpets covered in cat and dog feces and cat urine, police said.

Animal Control Officers responded and removed the four dogs, 12 living cats and two deceased cats.

The Torrington Health District and the Town of Plymouth Building Official determined the home was unhabitable and was condemned.

Witick was released on a $15,000 bond and she is due in court on Wednesday.

