Woman Charged With DUI After Hitting Guilford Police SUV: PD

A Branford woman face DUI charges after crashing into a Guilford police cruiser that was pulled over on Route 1 Wednesday, according to Guilford police.

Guilford police said 37-year-old Mary Kwasniewski rear-ended a Guilford Police Department vehicle that was pulled over on the right shoulder of Route 1 to help another driver. The force of the crash pushed the police vehicle into another one parked in front of it.

Kwasniewski was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation. No one was in the police vehicles and no officers were injured.

Investigators said Kwasniewski was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was charged with DUI, failure to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, and failure to carry registration and insurance. She was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 27.

Guilford police remind the public that no one should drive intoxicated and to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.