Woman Charged With Manslaughter in Boyfriend's Oct. 2022 Death in Montville

State police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 64-year-old boyfriend in Montville last October.

Diane Nobleza, 55, of Uncasville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On October 13, 2022, police responded to a home in Montville after Nobleza reported her boyfriend was unresponsive and not breathing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nobleza first told officers her boyfriend fell an hit his head on the refrigerator around 4 a.m. on October 13. She said she found him lying on the floor and bleeding from the head, but she did not call 911 because he told her not to.

Nobleza said she helped stop the bleeding with towels and left him on the floor for hours, according to court documents. She told officers around 10 a.m. she noticed her boyfriend was unresponsive and cold to the touch. She didn't call 911 until approximately 1:30, according to police.

After being interviewed for a second time about what happened, Nobleza admitted to investigators that she and her boyfriend had been in an argument on the night of Oct. 12 and that she pushed him into a wall and that is how he injured his head, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the boyfriend's death as a homicide and that he had blunt force trauma to the head and torso. Police did not release the boyfriend's identity.

In addition to second-degree manslaughter, Nobleza was also charged with intentional cruelty to persons, first-degree assault on an elderly person, and second-degree breach of peace.

She was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.