Woman Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting in Middletown

An Alabama woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting at a home in Middletown Monday night.

Melody Jean Christensen, 44, of Centre, Alabama, was found at a hotel in East Hartford on Thursday and charged with murder and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to police.

Authorities have not said where the shooting happened, but that they responded to reports of gunshots at 10:55 p.m. on Monday, March 1 and found Christensen and another person had been shot.

Police have not identified the other person, but said he was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Christensen was held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Court today.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Spedding of the Middletown Police Department’s Major Investigations Division at DSpedding@Middletownctpolice.com or at 860-638-4153.