new haven

Woman Charged With Murder in March Fatal Shooting of Woman in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven police have charged a West Haven woman with murder in the shooting death of another woman in March.

According to police, Brianna Triplett, 32, shot 28-year-old Dwaneia Turner on Auburn Street on March 16.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another woman was also shot in the hand.

Local

legalizing marijuana 44 mins ago

Connecticut Takes First Steps Toward Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Lower Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Could Affect CT Clinics

Police believe the three women were in an argument before the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found Turner near a parked car. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Triplett was originally charged with assault.

On Tuesday, police charged Triplett with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. She appeared before a judge and is being held on $2 million bond.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven police
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us