Woman Charged With Murder in March Fatal Shooting of Woman in New Haven

New Haven police have charged a West Haven woman with murder in the shooting death of another woman in March.

According to police, Brianna Triplett, 32, shot 28-year-old Dwaneia Turner on Auburn Street on March 16.

Another woman was also shot in the hand.

Police believe the three women were in an argument before the shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found Turner near a parked car. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Triplett was originally charged with assault.

On Tuesday, police charged Triplett with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. She appeared before a judge and is being held on $2 million bond.