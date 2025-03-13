Woman charged with murder in shooting death of delivery driver in New Haven

Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in the January shooting death of a delivery driver in New Haven.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting a person down in the road in the are of Shepard Street and Goodrich Street around 4 p.m. on January 19.

Officers found the victim, 26-year-old Raviteja Koyyada, of Hamden, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Koyyada was working as a delivery driver for a Chinese restaurant when he was shot. His car was also stolen from the scene, but police found it a short time later unoccupied, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The owner of the Chinese restaurant told NBC Connecticut in January that Koyyada came to Connecticut from India as a graduate student and had recently completed his studies.

Detectives were able to obtain and arrest warrant for 21-year-old Lashae Moore, of New Haven and took her into custody on Tuesday. She is charged with murder, murder in the commission of a felony, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Moore is being held on $2 million bond.