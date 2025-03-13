New Haven

Woman charged with murder in shooting death of delivery driver in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman in the January shooting death of a delivery driver in New Haven.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting a person down in the road in the are of Shepard Street and Goodrich Street around 4 p.m. on January 19.

Officers found the victim, 26-year-old Raviteja Koyyada, of Hamden, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Koyyada was working as a delivery driver for a Chinese restaurant when he was shot. His car was also stolen from the scene, but police found it a short time later unoccupied, police said.

The owner of the Chinese restaurant told NBC Connecticut in January that Koyyada came to Connecticut from India as a graduate student and had recently completed his studies.

Detectives were able to obtain and arrest warrant for 21-year-old Lashae Moore, of New Haven and took her into custody on Tuesday. She is charged with murder, murder in the commission of a felony, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of ammunition, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Moore is being held on $2 million bond.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
