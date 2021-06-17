Woman, Child Found Dead in Westport Home

Police are investigating after a woman and a 7-year-old child were found dead in a home in Westport Thursday.

Investigators are calling this an untimely death investigation.

Police said emergency crews were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive woman around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home. When crews searched the home, they found the child's body.

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes unit is Westport Police assisting with the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.