Waterbury

Woman Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run in Waterbury, Suspect Arrested

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a driver who they say hit a woman while he was driving on North Main Street and took off Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 11:45 a.m. and found a 20-year-old woman lying in the road. She was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Police were able to locate the driver a short time later. They have identified him as 26-year-old Christopher Petrosky, of Waterbury.

Petrosky is charged with evading responsibility, improper use of marker plates, insufficient insurance, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

Local

COVID-19 testing 34 mins ago

Demand for COVID-19 Testing Spikes As Christmas Nears

first alert weather 6 hours ago

Black Ice, Slick Roads Possible Overnight, Early Sunday Morning

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us