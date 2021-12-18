Woman Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run in Waterbury, Suspect Arrested

Waterbury police have arrested a driver who they say hit a woman while he was driving on North Main Street and took off Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 11:45 a.m. and found a 20-year-old woman lying in the road. She was rushed to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Police were able to locate the driver a short time later. They have identified him as 26-year-old Christopher Petrosky, of Waterbury.

Petrosky is charged with evading responsibility, improper use of marker plates, insufficient insurance, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.