Woman Critically Injured in Norwich Shooting

A woman remains in the hospital after police say she was shot Saturday morning in Norwich.

Police said an argument between two people occurred around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting.

A witness told officers that they had heard a single gunshot fired.

Investigators found the woman outside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition.

Police noted that they believe that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561, extension 3154, by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org, or by contacting the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, extension 4.

