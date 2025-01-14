New Fairfield

Woman dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash in New Fairfield

A woman has died and three teenagers are injured after a head-on crash in New Fairfield on Monday night.

State police said a 17-year-old male from New Fairfield was driving a Hyundai Palisade northbound on Ball Pond Road near Harvest Road around 9:30 p.m.

At the same time, a 62-year-old woman from New York was driving a Jeep Compass southbound on the same road.

According to state police, the two vehicles collided head-on just north of the intersection of Ball Pond Road and Harvest Road.

Troopers said the driver of the Jeep Compass was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Diane Staab, of Mahopac, New York.

The 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai Palisade and his two passengers, identified as a 16-year-old male from New Fairfield and a 17-year-old male from New Fairfield, were all transported to Danbury Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Brunsden #948 at the New Fairfield Resident State Trooper's Office at (203) 312-5701.

