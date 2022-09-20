Plymouth

Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police

Police lights generic1
NBC 4 New York

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said.

Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m.

Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the cars was on fire and the two passengers were trapped inside, according to authorities.

Before police arrived, two good Samaritans were able to get them out.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the other car, 39-year-old Maryanne Spry, of Watertown, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where she ultimately died.

The accident is under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Plymouthdeadly crashTerryville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us