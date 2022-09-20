Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said.

Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m.

Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the cars was on fire and the two passengers were trapped inside, according to authorities.

Before police arrived, two good Samaritans were able to get them out.

The driver of the other car, 39-year-old Maryanne Spry, of Watertown, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where she ultimately died.

The accident is under investigation.