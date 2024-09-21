Woman dead, another injured in Enfield motorcycle accident

A woman has died and a man was hurt after a crash in Enfield Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on Somers Road and involved a motorcycle.

Police said the passenger on the motorcycle, who was identified as 27-year-old Amanda Santiago of Springfield, Massachusetts, was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The accident left the driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man from Chicopee, Massachusetts, with serious injuries.

Police haven't said if any other vehicles were involved in the accident. Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Nisyrios at 860-763-8985.