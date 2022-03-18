Woman Dead, Man Critically Injured After Crash in Waterbury

A woman died after a one-car crash in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of 1225 Thomaston Avenue just before 10 p.m. for a rollover crash.

When officers arrived, they found both people in the car had been thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from New Britain, was taken to Waterbury Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Waterbury, was rushed to St. Mary's hospital where she later died, police said.

Police have not released the identities of either of the victims.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.