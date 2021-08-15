Waterbury

Woman Dies After Being Found Inside Vehicle in Lakewood Lake in Waterbury

Manati_bajo_amenaza.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

A woman has died after she was found inside of a vehicle in Lakewood Lake in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Lakewood Road around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle fully submerged in the water of Lakewood Park.

Dispatchers said they were notified of the vehicle in the water by a utility company worker that was working on a utility pole involving a recent power outage.

The Region 5 Dive Team responded to the incident and police said they found an unresponsive woman inside of the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said. Her identity has not been released.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The vehicle she was in was removed from the water and was found to have nobody else inside of it, officers added.

The incident remains under investigation. The Waterbury Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is working to determine the cause of the vehicle entering the water.

Local

New Hartford 12 mins ago

Fallen Burlington Firefighter to be Laid to Rest This Week

tax free week 1 hour ago

There's No Sales Tax in CT…At Least for a Week

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 346-3975.

This article tagged under:

Waterburylakewood lake
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us