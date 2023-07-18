Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Hartford

A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Monday night.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a pedestrian struck.

When police arrived, they said they found 45-year-old Marta Llanos, of Hartford, in the road with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported her to St. Francis Hospital. Llanos was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

An accident reconstruction is being conducted by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.