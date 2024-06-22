Norwich

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle near cemetery in Norwalk

By Cailyn Blonstein

Norwalk police cruiser
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle near a cemetery in Norwalk on Friday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near Riverside Cemetery on Riverside Avenue around 9:20 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the area and began providing medical aid to the pedestrian, who police have identified as 59-year-old Kathleen Quigley-Cutting.

She was transported to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact lead Crash Reconstruction Investigator Taylor Equi by phone at (203) 854-3051 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be called into Norwalk Police Tip Line at (203) 854-3111, submitted on the Norwalk Police website or by texting NORWALKPD in the text field with the message to TIP411.

