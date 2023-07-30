Woman dies after crashing into telephone pole in Waterbury

A woman has died after crashing into a telephone pole in Waterbury during the storms on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Thomaston Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

At the scene, police found a Hyundai that had crashed into a telephone pole.

According to police, the female driver was found dead inside of the vehicle. She was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators said there was heavy rain at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 346-3975.