Woman Dies After Domestic Violence Incident in Ansonia: Police

A woman has died after what police described as a domestic violence incident in Ansonia Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to the home on Root Avenue around 1:40 p.m. and found the woman severely injured inside. She was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

A man who was at the home was arrested. Police did not release names or specific charges, but said the victim and the suspect were married.

More details were not immediately available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available statewide at ctsafeconnect.com or by calling or texting 888-774-2900.

You can also contact local authorities. In the valley, resources are available at The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900 or online here.

