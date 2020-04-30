Woman Dies After Hammer Attack in Manchester

A Manchester woman has died after she was attacked with a hammer by another woman last week, according to Manchester police.

Police said the victim, 73-year-old Andrea Mazzoli, was found lying on the ground outside an apartment building at 619 Hartford Road on April 23. She was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died.

Mazzoli's injuries were described as being caused by a hammer. While watching surveillance footage, officers spotted a resident of the building walking with a hammer in a hallway near where the victim was found.

According to police, investigators tried to speak with that person, identified as 72-year-old Dalas Elder and said she interfered with officers. She was eventually found in her home with a hammer.

Elder was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree assault of an elderly person, tampering with evidence, carrying a dangerous weapon, and interfering with an officer.

She was initially held on a $1.025 million bond.

On April 28, Mazzoli died of her injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Additional charges against Elder are now pending.

The attack is still under investigation. Anyone with details on the case is asked to call Detective Tomasz Kaczerski at 860-645-5546, the Manchester Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5510 or the main line at 860-645-5500.