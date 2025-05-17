Woman dies after hitting speed bump, colliding with tree in New Haven

A woman has died after hitting a speed bump and colliding with a tree in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Shelton Avenue and Gibbs Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a tree.

Once in the area, police said they found a 25-year-old woman from New Haven who had been injured in the crash. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she later died.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators believe the woman was traveling south on Shelton Avenue when she went over a speed bump, swerved to the left and hit the tree. It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.