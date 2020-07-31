Woman Dies After Single-Car Crash in Torrington

A sixty-two-year-old Torrington woman has died after her car crash into a pole and a tree Thursday night.

Torrington Police were dispatched to a report of a single-car crash on Chestnut Hill Road.

"Officers located a 2013 Nissan Rogue as the only vehicle involved in the crash with one occupant," said officials. "The vehicle struck a utility pole and also a tree."

According to investigators, utility wires and the utility pole were knocked down.

The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin has time to be notified.

Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation team is handling the crash.

There are currently no road closures at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective James Crean at (860) 489-2061.