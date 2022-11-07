Woman Dies Days After Being Shot in Norwich

A woman that was critically injured in a Norwich shooting Saturday morning has died.

Police said an argument between two people happened around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting.

A witness told officers that they had heard a single gunshot fired. Investigators found the woman outside suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was listed in stable condition and was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police said 30-year-old Jashira Pagan died a little after 7 a.m.

Officers said they're now investigating the shooting as a homicide. The incident appears to be targeted and not a random act.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police Detective Steve Callender at 860-886-5561, extension 3154, by email at scallender@cityofnorwich.org, or by contacting the department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.