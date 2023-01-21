Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport

A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night.

It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV.

The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles and the path of an oncoming Dodge Charger.

The driver of the CRV, later identified as 74-year-old Gladys Andrade of Bridgeport, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Gladys Andrade’s family and friends," the police department said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Bridgeport man behind the wheel of the Pathfinder and the 27-year-old Bridgeport man that was driving the Challenger were also taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Officer Quiles at 475-422-6141 or by calling the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203-576-TIPS.