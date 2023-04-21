Woman Dies in Newtown Car Accident

A New York woman has died after crashing into two utility poles in Newtown Thursday night.

The Newtown Police Department said they responded to a car crash on Berkshire Road at approximately 8:22 p.m. The accident happened in the area of Sherman Street and Zoar Road.

Investigators determined that 27-year-old Jessica Bulfaro, of Carmel, NY, was driving eastbound on Berkshire Road when her car veered off the highway and struck two utility poles.

Bulfaro was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the police department. The crash is under investigation.