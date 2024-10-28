Woman drove 109 mph on Route 2 in Marlborough with young kids in the car: state police

Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman who they said drove over 100 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough with young kids in the car over the weekend.

A trooper conducting speed enforcement on Route 2 east saw a vehicle speeding in the left lane on Saturday shortly before 9 p.m.

According to state police, the vehicle was clocked going 109 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. The trooper activated their emergency lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, which they said continued speeding.

Once the trooper was behind the vehicle, the driver complied and stopped in the right shoulder of the highway.

During a traffic stop, state police said a 21-year old woman from New London was driving and there was a toddler and an infant in the back seat of the vehicle with a passenger in the front seat.

The woman reportedly told the trooper that she was speeding because she needed to use the bathroom, however, authorities said she passed several rest areas before the traffic stop.

The woman is facing charges including reckless driving, reckless endangerment, operating under suspension and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on November 18.