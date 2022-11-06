Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle.

State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.

While the vehicles were disabled in the travel lanes, investigators said the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as 29-year-old Breanna Alexandria Rivera, of Southington, exited her vehicle.

A vehicle that was traveling northbound in the left lane then struck Rivera, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Four other people involved in the crashes were transported to area hospitals to be treated for suspected injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Vaichus #988 at Troop I at (203) 393-4222.