Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Wallingford Grocery Store Parking Lot

A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday.

Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.

Authorities said the woman reported that while placing her groceries into her vehicle, a silver four-door BMW stopped about one car length past her. The male passenger reportedly then exited the vehicle and snatched the woman's purse that was in her shopping cart.

The male then ran back to the BMW. While re-entering, police said the woman caught up, reached into the vehicle and grabbed her purse.

According to police, the driver then began to drive and the woman held onto her purse, getting dragged in the process. She suffered minor injuries in the incident.

After the vehicle traveled a short distance, it stopped. The male passenger then pushed the woman away from the vehicle and she managed to retrieve her purse, officers said. She said she then ran and hid between other vehicles as she watched the BMW circle the lot and then leave toward North Main Street.

The vehicle the suspects were in was identified as a 2014 BMW X6 with Connecticut license plate of AH38573. Investigators said it was stolen out of North Haven about an hour and a half before this incident.

Wallingford Police

The driver of the BMW was a male. Police do not have a description of him.

Police describe the male passenger as being in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall, skinny, wearing gray shorts, a black jacket and a blue du rag.

The suspects remain at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 294-2800 or at www.police.wallingfordct.gov.