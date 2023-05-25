Woman Found Dead in Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston

A woman had died after she was found unresponsive in the Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, according to police.

Officers responded to the reservoir Tuesday after receiving a report that there was a body along the shoreline and they found a woman in her 60s face down in the water and unresponsive.

The fire department responded and the woman was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Weston Police Department said no foul play is suspected and they are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

