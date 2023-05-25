weston

Woman Found Dead in Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston

police lights
FILE-NBC

A woman had died after she was found unresponsive in the Saugatuck Reservoir in Weston, according to police.

Officers responded to the reservoir Tuesday after receiving a report that there was a body along the shoreline and they found a woman in her 60s face down in the water and unresponsive.

The fire department responded and the woman was removed from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Weston Police Department said no foul play is suspected and they are working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

weston
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us