EAST HARTFORD

Woman found dead inside East Hartford home

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

Police in East Hartford are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home Sunday.

East Hartford Police Officer Marc Caruso said officers had initially responded to Martin Circle during the morning hours to conduct a welfare check at one of the residences.

When officers got inside, they found an unresponsive woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Caruso says the woman, who hasn't been identified yet, suffered "extreme physical violence", which resulted in her death.

This is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the public.

