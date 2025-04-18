Woman found dismembered in West Haven home, son charged with attempted arson

A woman’s body was found dismembered and in around 14 trash bags when police went to a West Haven home for a welfare check in March and the woman’s son has been charged with attempted arson.

Officers responded to a home on Nashawena Avenue in West Haven around 6:30 p.m. on March 24 when the woman’s older son contacted police to asked them to check on her because neither he nor the landlord had seen her, according to police.

Inside the home, officers found evidence of a decomposing body and evidence of an attempted arson as well, police said during a news conference on Friday.

Police identified the victim as 70-year-old Tina Lloyd. They believe she had been dead for around two months.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The woman’s 27-year-old son, Theodore Lloyd, has been charged with attempted arson. He was taken into custody in Hartford on Monday and turned over to the West Haven police department.

Police said they believe Theodore Lloyd acted alone and they said more charges will be filed.

Theodore Lloyd is being held on $1 million bond, according to online court record.

The cause of Tina Lloyd’s death remains under investigation.

Police said they found several cutting utensils, including an electric chainsaw, at the home.

Theodore Lloyd is due in court on May 27.