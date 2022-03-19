Woman Gets Hand Stuck in Meat Grinder in Naugatuck

Police said a woman got her hand stuck in a meat grinder in Naugatuck on Saturday.

Officials responded to Spring Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. for the incident.

The fire department said a woman was transported to Waterbury Hospital with her hand still in the grinding part of the machine.

Firefighters were able to disassemble the meat grinder so that the part that has the auger in it was off of the machine that has the motor, preventing further injury.

Crews said they aren't sure if the woman will be treated in Waterbury or if she'll be transported to another facility.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time and it's unclear why it happened.

Town firefighters and emergency personnel assisted.