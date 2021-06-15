Woman Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Head-On Crash in Naugatuck: PD

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Naugatuck on Monday night.

Officers were called to a crash with serious injuries involving two vehicles on New Haven Road around 8 p.m.

According to investigators, a Bethany woman was driving northbound on New Haven Road when she crossed into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, they added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.