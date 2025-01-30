Woman has serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Bridgeport

A woman who was hit by a vehicle in Bridgeport on Thursday morning has serious injuries, according to police.
They said they started receiving reports around 9 a.m. that a person had been struck at Capitol Avenue and Main Street and was trapped, police said.
The Bridgeport Fire Department extricated her, and she was taken to the hospital.
Police said the woman’s injuries are serious and the traffic division is investigating the collision.
