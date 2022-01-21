Hamden

Woman Has Serious Injuries After Being Hit By Vehicle in Hamden

Hamden Police
NBC Connecticut

An 18-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in Hamden on Thursday night and has serious injuries.

Police said the woman was struck in the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. and found her in the middle of the road.

Police said the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene and the preliminary investigation revealed that she was crossing the street and not using the crosswalk.

The young woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating and ask witnesses to call at 203-230-4000.

