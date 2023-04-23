Woman Has Serious Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in New Haven

A woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in New Haven early Sunday morning.

Police said the woman was struck at the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and she’s in stable condition.

Officers learned a Nissan Sentra going west on Whalley Avenue hit the pedestrian, who was in the road. The driver reported that she didn’t see the pedestrian, but felt the impact and pulled over, police said.

A male acquaintance of the victim had crossed the street with her and told officers that he told her to stop and wait for the cars to pass as they were crossing the street, but she disregarded his advice and tried to make it across, police said.

Officers looked at surveillance footage and police said it corroborated the witness’ account.

They said the pedestrians crossed diagonally through the intersection while the traffic light was green for vehicles going west on Whalley Avenue.